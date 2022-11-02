Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reverse engineering Critical 3D part for KC-135

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens, Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen and Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. James Kenning, 155th Aircraft Maintenance metals technology shop chief, explains the reverse engineering process used to fabricate a critical aircraft part for a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 11, 2022, Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. This process is becoming the norm as many parts of the older aircraft are obsolete or no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 155th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835738
    VIRIN: 220320-Z-F3909-001
    Filename: DOD_108874891
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reverse engineering Critical 3D part for KC-135, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, SMSgt Shannon Nielsen and A1C Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Metals technology
    reverse manufacturing production

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT