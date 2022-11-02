Reverse engineering Critical 3D part for KC-135

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. James Kenning, 155th Aircraft Maintenance metals technology shop chief, explains the reverse engineering process used to fabricate a critical aircraft part for a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 11, 2022, Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. This process is becoming the norm as many parts of the older aircraft are obsolete or no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 155th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)