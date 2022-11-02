Reverse engineering Critical 3D part for KC-135

Master Sgt. James Kenning, 155th Aircraft Maintenance metals technology shop chief, explains the reverse engineering process used to fabricate a critical aircraft part for a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 11, 2022, Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. This process is becoming the norm as many parts of the older aircraft are obsolete or no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 155th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835738
|VIRIN:
|220320-Z-F3909-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108874891
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
