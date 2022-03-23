Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Official Speaks About Digital Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

     Aaron Weis, Navy chief information officer, speaks with Federal News Network as part of the 2022 DOD Cloud Exchange. He explains how the service plans to lean into virtual desktops to help accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation.



