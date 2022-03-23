41 RQS tests GAU-2C, GAU-21 weapon systems

The 41st Rescue Squadron was the first in the U.S. Air Force to test the GAU-2C mini-gun and GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun on the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, at Grand Bay Georgia Bombing and Gunnery Range, Georgia, March of 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835732
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-EQ901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108874739
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
