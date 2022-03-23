Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41 RQS tests GAU-2C, GAU-21 weapon systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 41st Rescue Squadron was the first in the U.S. Air Force to test the GAU-2C mini-gun and GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun on the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, at Grand Bay Georgia Bombing and Gunnery Range, Georgia, March of 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835732
    VIRIN: 220322-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108874739
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41 RQS tests GAU-2C, GAU-21 weapon systems, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    Moody AFB
    ACC
    that others may live
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT