Northwestern Division's River Balancer Game comes back online

The Missouri River Balancing game, originally developed in 2013 by the Northwestern Division, US Army Corps of Engineers went offline after support stopped for the Flash web plugin, but is officially back and better than ever.



Play the game at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Basin-Balancer/