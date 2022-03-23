Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwestern Division's River Balancer Game comes back online

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The Missouri River Balancing game, originally developed in 2013 by the Northwestern Division, US Army Corps of Engineers went offline after support stopped for the Flash web plugin, but is officially back and better than ever.

    Play the game at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Basin-Balancer/

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 14:31
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    This work, Northwestern Division's River Balancer Game comes back online, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Game
    USACE
    Water Management
    ERDC
    weeklyvideos

