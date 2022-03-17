video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Fairchild celebrates 80 years of leading a legacy, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 17, 2022. Since 1942, Fairchild Air Force Base has been an integral part of our nation’s defense strategy and today is the center of excellence that makes up the backbone of the Air Force’s tanker fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jenna A. Bond)