Team Fairchild celebrates 80 years of leading a legacy, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 17, 2022. Since 1942, Fairchild Air Force Base has been an integral part of our nation’s defense strategy and today is the center of excellence that makes up the backbone of the Air Force’s tanker fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835726
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-MO337-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108874690
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Team Fairchild Celebrates 80 Years, by Amn Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
