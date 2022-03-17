Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Celebrates 80 Years

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild celebrates 80 years of leading a legacy, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 17, 2022. Since 1942, Fairchild Air Force Base has been an integral part of our nation’s defense strategy and today is the center of excellence that makes up the backbone of the Air Force’s tanker fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835726
    VIRIN: 220311-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_108874690
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Fairchild AFB
    Anniversary
    Leading a Legacy

