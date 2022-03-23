Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus Air Force 2022 Mission Video

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835724
    VIRIN: 220323-F-XN197-656
    Filename: DOD_108874662
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus Air Force 2022 Mission Video, by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airpower
    mobility
    air force
    altus afb
    aetc
    mission video

