Altus Air Force 2022 Mission Video

Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835724
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-XN197-656
|Filename:
|DOD_108874662
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
