Rooting Out Bias in Home Appraisals: The PAVE Task Force Action Plan to the President

Join Vice President Harris, White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, and Americans who have been negatively impacted by the home appraisal process on new actions the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to root out bias and ensure that every American has a chance to build generational wealth through homeownership.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835723
|Filename:
|DOD_108874654
|Length:
|00:45:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
