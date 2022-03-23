Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rooting Out Bias in Home Appraisals: The PAVE Task Force Action Plan to the President

    03.23.2022

    Join Vice President Harris, White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, and Americans who have been negatively impacted by the home appraisal process on new actions the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to root out bias and ensure that every American has a chance to build generational wealth through homeownership.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:09
    Category: Briefings
    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice
    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge

