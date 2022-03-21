(B-Roll) African Land Forces Summit 2022 Opening

African Land Forces Summit 2022 opened today with remarks from Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commanding general for SETAF-AF, Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, commanding general of the United States Maneuver Center of Excellence and Chidi Blyden, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs.
Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling
Commanding General, SETAF-AF
Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe
Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence
Chidi Blyden
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense - African Affairs
Video b-roll filmed by SFC Jose Ibarra, SSG Brandon Rickert and SrA Elijah Dority
|03.21.2022
|03.23.2022 12:12
|B-Roll
|835719
|220321-A-BM744-290
|DOD_108874583
|00:01:21
|GA, US
|0
|0
