    (B-Roll) African Land Forces Summit 2022 Opening

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ibarra 

    AFN Bavaria

    African Land Forces Summit 2022 opened today with remarks from Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commanding general for SETAF-AF, Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, commanding general of the United States Maneuver Center of Excellence and Chidi Blyden, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs.

    Lower Third Info:

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling
    Commanding General, SETAF-AF

    Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe
    Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence

    Chidi Blyden
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense - African Affairs


    Video b-roll filmed by SFC Jose Ibarra, SSG Brandon Rickert and SrA Elijah Dority

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835719
    VIRIN: 220321-A-BM744-290
    Filename: DOD_108874583
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) African Land Forces Summit 2022 Opening, by SFC Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    USAREUR
    ALFS
    SETAF-AF

