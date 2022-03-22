B-Roll of African Partners watching an Airborne School demonstration, riding in UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters, observing parachute riggers and getting hands on different pieces of Airborne equipment. and Short clips of a group photo with the Army Chief of Staff.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835711
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108874546
|Length:
|00:14:38
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll ALFS 2022, Airborne School, Riggers, UH-60 ride, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT