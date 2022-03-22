Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll ALFS 2022, Airborne School, Riggers, UH-60 ride

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll of African Partners watching an Airborne School demonstration, riding in UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters, observing parachute riggers and getting hands on different pieces of Airborne equipment. and Short clips of a group photo with the Army Chief of Staff.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835711
    VIRIN: 220322-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108874546
    Length: 00:14:38
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B-Roll ALFS 2022, Airborne School, Riggers, UH-60 ride, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Fort Benning
    Partnership
    Airborne School
    ALFS
    SETAF-AF

