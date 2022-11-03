Mr. Josh Delmonico, Chief of the Enterprise Support Branch at the U.S. Army Geospatial Center, explains what the Army Geospatial Enterprise is and why it is important to the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 11:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835707
|VIRIN:
|220323-A-JU052-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108874535
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Army Geospatial Enterprise, by Joyce Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Geospatial Information
LEAVE A COMMENT