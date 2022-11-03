Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Geospatial Enterprise

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Joyce Martin 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    Mr. Josh Delmonico, Chief of the Enterprise Support Branch at the U.S. Army Geospatial Center, explains what the Army Geospatial Enterprise is and why it is important to the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:27
    Category: Briefings
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US

