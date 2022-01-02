Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay crews conduct inland search-and-rescue training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews conduct inland search-and-rescue training in the Humboldt Bay, Calif., area Feb. 1, 2022. The inland training prepares rescue crews to be more effective during responses in non-maritime environments and respond to a wider range of situations. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835701
    VIRIN: 220201-G-LB502-538
    Filename: DOD_108874466
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    rescue swimmer
    MH-65 Dolphin
    aviation
    Inland SAR
    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay

