B-Roll: Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay crews conduct inland search-and-rescue training

Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews conduct inland search-and-rescue training in the Humboldt Bay, Calif., area Feb. 1, 2022. The inland training prepares rescue crews to be more effective during responses in non-maritime environments and respond to a wider range of situations. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|02.01.2022
|03.23.2022 11:22
|B-Roll
|835701
|220201-G-LB502-538
|DOD_108874466
|00:02:39
|CA, US
|2
|2
