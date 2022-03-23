Dutch, French and US Marines land in Norway for Exercise Cold Response 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835686" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines from the Netherlands, the United States and France have landed in Norway to participate in Cold Response 22, a long-planned Norwegian-led exercise that pits NATO Allies and partners against the unique hardships of the High North.

Synopsis



Marines from the Netherlands, France and the United States have landed in Norway to participate in Cold Response 22, a long-planned Norwegian-led exercise that pits NATO Allies against the unique hardships of the High North.



More than 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allies and partners have gathered in northern Norway for the drills, which started in early March and will continue until 1 April. The exercise simulates a collective defence scenario, with Marines staging amphibious landings to quickly reinforce Allies under attack. It also lets troops conduct military operations in uniquely challenging weather and terrain, giving them a chance to refine their tactics.



Footage includes shots of Dutch, French and US Marines coming ashore in northern Norway, assisted by Dutch Marines. Soundbites with Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, Chief, Norwegian Joint Headquarters, and Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Gordinier, Commander, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.



COVID-19 measures are in place to ensure that Allied training in Norway is carried out safely.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE SHOT – DUTCH LANDING CRAFT ARRIVES AT SANDSTRAND IN NORWAY

(00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – US MARINES EXIT DUTCH LANDING CRAFT WITH HELP FROM DUTCH MARINES

(01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US MARINES MANOEUVRE INTO POSITION NEAR LANDING POINT

(01:52) CLOSE UP – DUTCH MARINE OVERSEES AMPHIBIOUS LANDING EXERCISE

(01:57) VARIOUS SHOTS – US MARINES MANOEUVRE INTO POSITION NEAR BEACH

(02:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – US MARINES DISCUSS NEXT STAGE OF AMPHIBIOUS LANDING

(02:57) VARIOUS SLOW-MOTION SHOTS (MUTE) – FEMALE US MARINE LISTENS TO FIELD BRIEFING

(03:29) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH LANDING CRAFT APPROACH SHORE IN SANDSTRAND, NORWAY

(03:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMOURED VEHICLES EXIT DUTCH LANDING CRAFT AT BEACH IN SANDSTRAND

(05:53) MID SHOT – DUTCH MARINES WATCH ON AS VEHICLES DISEMBARK FROM LANDING CRAFT

(05:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH LANDING CRAFT APPROACH SHORE IN NORWAY

(06:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH MARINES DISEMBARK FROM LANDING CRAFT

(06:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH ARMOURED VEHICLES DISEMBARK FROM LANDING CRAFT

(06:49) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH MARINES AT PORT IN NORWAY

(07:08) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT COLONEL RYAN GORDINIER, COMMANDING OFFICER, 3RD BATTALION, 6TH MARINES, UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS

“So we’re in northern Norway and we just executed an amphibious assault off of the Dutch ship Rotterdam to initiate our first steps in conducting Exercise Cold Response.”

(07:20) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - LIEUTENANT COLONEL RYAN GORDINIER, COMMANDING OFFICER, 3RD BATTALION, 6TH MARINES, UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS

“This is a very unique situation for the United States Marine Corps to be embarked on a Dutch Royal Naval vessel and then conduct amphibious assaults off of that vessel. No one has done it in our battalion and no one has done it, I think, at all, ever, and so this is a first, not only for the Dutch Royal Navy, but also for the Marine Corps, specifically here in the High North.”

(07:45) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - LIEUTENANT COLONEL RYAN GORDINIER, COMMANDING OFFICER, 3RD BATTALION, 6TH MARINES, UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS

“The message that it sends is that we’re strong. The message that it sends is that we are united. In these times, that is the most important message that we can send, that we’re doing this together as a team.”

(07:56) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – STAFF SERGEANT SAMUEL WHITEHEAD, INFANTRY COMPANY SERGEANT, UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS

“Marines, from day one, are taught that, are told that we’re going to fight any time and any place and I think being here, with NATO, solidifies that and nothing changes. We always train hard and we train for whatever, whatever may happen in the world.”

(08:10) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – STAFF SERGEANT SAMUEL WHITEHEAD, INFANTRY COMPANY SERGEANT, UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS

“For us to be able to have that interoperability, with all of our allies and be a deterrent force here is incredibly important, so all the Marines have really enjoyed learning from the Dutch and learning from the Norwegians about how to survive and thrive in a cold weather environment in the far north and I think the other countries have learned from us as well.”

(08:35) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT GENERAL YNGVE ODLO, CHIEF, NORWEGIAN JOINT HEADQUARTERS

“We created this exercise two years ago and there has been two years of planning. We haven’t changed the exercise objectives much… We had enough forces available to reach the exercise objectives. At the same time, some nations had to deploy to other places in the world. That’s normal, quite normal, we also had to deploy a frigate to the Mediterranean but what is good is that we have the command network and available assets necessary to reach our training objectives.”

(09:08) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT GENERAL YNGVE ODLO, CHIEF, NORWEGIAN JOINT HEADQUARTERS

“What it means for me is the importance to rehearse our plans and to exercise together with the Allies because we need to be prepared. And the most important thing I do is to avoid war on NATO territory. That’s my job, and to reach that goal we need to exercise and to have a credible capability so I think that’s the most important part of it.”