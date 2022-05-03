Boy Scouts of America Train for Climbing Merit Badge

The Boy Scouts of America, Troop 240, participate in an all-day event to earn the Climbing Merit Badge. The scouts met at the Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation Center in Grafenwoehr and showed their skills on the indoor rock wall and rappelling course.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 09:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835680
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-GT592-308
|Filename:
|DOD_108874238
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
