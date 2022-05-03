Boy Scouts of America Train for Climbing Merit Badge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Boy Scouts of America, Troop 240, participate in an all-day event to earn the Climbing Merit Badge. The scouts met at the Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation Center in Grafenwoehr and showed their skills on the indoor rock wall and rappelling course.