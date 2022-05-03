Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boy Scouts of America Train for Climbing Merit Badge

    BY, GERMANY

    03.05.2022

    Video by Pfc. Emma Mallon 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Boy Scouts of America, Troop 240, participate in an all-day event to earn the Climbing Merit Badge. The scouts met at the Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation Center in Grafenwoehr and showed their skills on the indoor rock wall and rappelling course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835680
    VIRIN: 220305-A-GT592-308
    Filename: DOD_108874238
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boy Scouts of America Train for Climbing Merit Badge, by PFC Emma Mallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts of America
    Grafenwoehr
    Community
    Wild B.O.A.R.
    USAG Bavaria

