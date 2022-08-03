Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail

    KUWAIT

    03.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron's Mail Control Activity and the U.S. Army work together to streamline mail operations across the United States Central Command area of responsibility, at the Joint Military Mail Terminal, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. Mail is distributed from this central location to various bases in order to control the single point of entry and exit. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 09:17
