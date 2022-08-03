Members of the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron's Mail Control Activity and the U.S. Army work together to streamline mail operations across the United States Central Command area of responsibility, at the Joint Military Mail Terminal, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. Mail is distributed from this central location to various bases in order to control the single point of entry and exit. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835674
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-XC675-872
|Filename:
|DOD_108874162
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
