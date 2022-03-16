Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tax Deadline 2022

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    AFN TV Spot for the upcoming deadline to file taxes on April 18 for overseas military members.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 06:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835671
    VIRIN: 220316-F-CS255-506
    Filename: DOD_108874133
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tax Deadline 2022, by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    taxes
    tax
    deadline
    spot

