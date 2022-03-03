39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 03, 2022.

U.S. Soldiers, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, perform an 8-mile road march followed with a knowledge test on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 03, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)
