    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 03, 2022.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.03.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, perform an 8-mile road march followed with a knowledge test on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 03, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835667
    VIRIN: 220303-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_108874083
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 03, 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    StrongEurope
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    StrongerTogerther

