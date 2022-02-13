E-3 Sentry supports Saudi-led Spears of Victory exercise

A U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron flies above the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of Spears of Victory exercise, Feb. 13, 2022. The 968th EAACS mission involves delivering real-time tactical decision-making and battlefield awareness to U.S. and partner nations. Spears of Victory is a multinational large force air exercise led by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835664
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-XT642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108873990
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
