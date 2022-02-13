Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-3 Sentry supports Saudi-led Spears of Victory exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron flies above the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of Spears of Victory exercise, Feb. 13, 2022. The 968th EAACS mission involves delivering real-time tactical decision-making and battlefield awareness to U.S. and partner nations. Spears of Victory is a multinational large force air exercise led by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835664
    VIRIN: 220213-F-XT642-7001
    Filename: DOD_108873990
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, E-3 Sentry supports Saudi-led Spears of Victory exercise, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    E-3 Sentry
    968th EAACS

