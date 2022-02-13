E-3 Sentry supports Saudi-led Spears of Victory exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835664" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron flies above the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of Spears of Victory exercise, Feb. 13, 2022. The 968th EAACS mission involves delivering real-time tactical decision-making and battlefield awareness to U.S. and partner nations. Spears of Victory is a multinational large force air exercise led by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Daniel Hernandez)