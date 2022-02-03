3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB) Marines and Sailors successfully completed a rigorous Jungle Warfare Training event at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, March 2-4, 2022. Marines and Sailors, as well as reinforcements from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and 7th Communications Battalion, enhanced unit and individual readiness through conducting a range of small-unit operations in the demanding jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
