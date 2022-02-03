Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB) Marines and Sailors successfully completed a rigorous Jungle Warfare Training event at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, March 2-4, 2022. Marines and Sailors, as well as reinforcements from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and 7th Communications Battalion, enhanced unit and individual readiness through conducting a range of small-unit operations in the demanding jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 03:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835655
    VIRIN: 220303-M-GL438-1001
    Filename: DOD_108873825
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

