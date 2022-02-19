The Sigma Gamma Gamma Graduate Chapter of the Omega Si Fi Fraternity incorporated held a graduation ceremony for the newest members of their male mentorship program, the Tomodachi Bridge Builders, Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, February 25, 2022. The program is meant to provide positive male role models and teach leadership skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Elton Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 02:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835651
|VIRIN:
|220219-M-BD159-171
|Filename:
|DOD_108873755
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Bridges!, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT