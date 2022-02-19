Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Bridges!

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Sigma Gamma Gamma Graduate Chapter of the Omega Si Fi Fraternity incorporated held a graduation ceremony for the newest members of their male mentorship program, the Tomodachi Bridge Builders, Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, February 25, 2022. The program is meant to provide positive male role models and teach leadership skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Elton Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835651
    VIRIN: 220219-M-BD159-171
    Filename: DOD_108873755
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Bridge
    Mentorship
    Builders
    Tomodachi

