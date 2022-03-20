Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Video by Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers competed in the first event of the state’s Best Warrior Competition, the Army Combat Fitness Test, March 20, 2022 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835642
    VIRIN: 220320-A-NJ230-211
    Filename: DOD_108873606
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior ACFT, by Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Army
    National Guard
    GAARNG
    BWC
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT