Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Training Conference held at Camp Guernsey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron recently conducted an RTC. Filmed at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 18:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835629
    VIRIN: 220321-F-MN204-0001
    Filename: DOD_108873410
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Training Conference held at Camp Guernsey, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    RTC
    USAFE
    Defenders
    Teamwork
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT