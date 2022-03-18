Regional Training Conference held at Camp Guernsey

The 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron recently conducted an RTC. Filmed at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 18:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835629
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-MN204-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108873410
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
