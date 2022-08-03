New Tech: Robot "Dog" demonstration at the 173rd Fighter Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the most advanced pieces of law enforcement technology nosed around Kingsley Field, checking out the sights and sounds, exploring every nook and cranny of the security forces compound and checking out a lot of curious onlookers March 8. 2022. The 142nd Fighter Wing Security Forces brought their robot “dog” to the base to demonstrate a new capability the Air Force is using to enhance base defense for a crowd of people including local law enforcement. Many in the crowd thought the “dog” shared mannerisms with its biological counterpart and at least one person though it needed a tail to wag enthusiastically, would you agree?