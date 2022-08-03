Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Tech: Robot "Dog" demonstration at the 173rd Fighter Wing

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    One of the most advanced pieces of law enforcement technology nosed around Kingsley Field, checking out the sights and sounds, exploring every nook and cranny of the security forces compound and checking out a lot of curious onlookers March 8. 2022. The 142nd Fighter Wing Security Forces brought their robot “dog” to the base to demonstrate a new capability the Air Force is using to enhance base defense for a crowd of people including local law enforcement. Many in the crowd thought the “dog” shared mannerisms with its biological counterpart and at least one person though it needed a tail to wag enthusiastically, would you agree?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835624
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-NJ935-0001
    Filename: DOD_108873368
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Tech: Robot "Dog" demonstration at the 173rd Fighter Wing, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Robot "Dog"
    142nd Security Forces Squadron

