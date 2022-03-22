Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 189 people to Haiti

    HAITI

    03.22.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Haitian Coast Guard crew member assists Haitians from Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma to the awaiting small boat off Cap-Haitien, Haiti, March 22, 2022. 188 Haitians were repatriated after an interdiction on March 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835621
    VIRIN: 220322-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108873272
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: HT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Tahoma
    Haiti
    d7
    Haitian coast guard
    migration interdiction

