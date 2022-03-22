Coast Guard repatriates 189 people to Haiti

A Haitian Coast Guard crew member assists Haitians from Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma to the awaiting small boat off Cap-Haitien, Haiti, March 22, 2022. 188 Haitians were repatriated after an interdiction on March 19, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835621
|VIRIN:
|220322-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108873272
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
