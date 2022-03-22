Army Official Discusses Cloud Technologies

Paul Puckett, director of the Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, discusses the importance of rethinking the way the Defense Department uses and acquires cloud technologies during Federal News Network’s 2022 Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 15:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:21:44
|Location:
|US
