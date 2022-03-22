Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Official Discusses Cloud Technologies

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Paul Puckett, director of the Army's Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, discusses the importance of rethinking the way the Defense Department uses and acquires cloud technologies during Federal News Network's 2022 Cloud Exchange.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835617
    Filename: DOD_108873071
    Length: 00:21:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Official Discusses Cloud Technologies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
