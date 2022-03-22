Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Ashley Force 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office serves the medical needs of our U.S. Warfighters. They will advance their health and readiness through continually improving our acquisition strategies and by implementing innovative solutions to accelerate the development and fielding of medical products.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835616
    VIRIN: 220322-O-IH391-505
    Filename: DOD_108873047
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office, by Ashley Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Modernization
    Army Tech
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures
    USAMRDC

