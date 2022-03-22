The Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office serves the medical needs of our U.S. Warfighters. They will advance their health and readiness through continually improving our acquisition strategies and by implementing innovative solutions to accelerate the development and fielding of medical products.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835616
|VIRIN:
|220322-O-IH391-505
|Filename:
|DOD_108873047
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office, by Ashley Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT