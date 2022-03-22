Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC San Diego Brain Injury Awareness Month Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220322-N-XZ205-1002
    SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2022) A Brain Injury Awareness Month video at Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego March 22. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835613
    VIRIN: 220322-N-XZ205-1002
    Filename: DOD_108873016
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    NMCSD
    Brain Injury Awareness Month
    Brain Injury Awareness
    TBI Awareness Month
    NMRTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT