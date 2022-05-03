Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDARNG RSP Takes OPAT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program take the Occupational Physical Assessment Test at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The OPAT is an Army entry physical test that measures the incoming recruit's speed, strength, and conditioning. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835611
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-OV020-4001
    Filename: DOD_108872995
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG RSP Takes OPAT, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Occupational Physical Assessment Test
    Chazz Kibler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT