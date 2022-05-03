Members assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program take the Occupational Physical Assessment Test at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The OPAT is an Army entry physical test that measures the incoming recruit's speed, strength, and conditioning. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 15:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835611
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-OV020-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872995
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MDARNG RSP Takes OPAT, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
