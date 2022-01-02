Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220201-N-NO905-1021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    West-coast based SEAL Teams assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group 1 train at various locations. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835610
    VIRIN: 220201-N-NO905-1021
    Filename: DOD_108872994
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220201-N-NO905-1021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEALs
    Special Operations
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare Group 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT