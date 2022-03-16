A look into Eglin Air Force Base: Phase II exercise

Watch this fast paced video of Airmen as they participate in an exercise March 16, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise evaluated the Airmen’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. This was Eglin's first exercise of this type since the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)
