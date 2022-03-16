Eglin Air Force Base -- Phase II Exercise interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch and listen as Master Sgt. James Archebelle, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, gives an overview of Phase II of the base's recent exercise. The exercise evaluated the Airmen’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. This was Eglin's first exercise of this type since the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)