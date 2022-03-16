Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin Air Force Base -- Phase II Exercise interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch and listen as Master Sgt. James Archebelle, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, gives an overview of Phase II of the base's recent exercise. The exercise evaluated the Airmen’s ability to survive and operate in wartime and contingency situations. This was Eglin's first exercise of this type since the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835602
    VIRIN: 220321-F-DH002-0013
    Filename: DOD_108872964
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin Air Force Base -- Phase II Exercise interview, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eglin Air Force Base
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT