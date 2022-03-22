Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Official Discusses Baseline Tech for Mission, Cloud Plan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Paul Puckett, director of the Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, discusses the current state of the service’s cloud plan and how the Army aims to get to a baseline tech capability for its global use during Federal News Network’s 2022 DOD Cloud Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835600
    Filename: DOD_108872962
    Length: 00:23:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Official Discusses Baseline Tech for Mission, Cloud Plan , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT