19th AW focuses on strategic thinking during KingFish ACE exercise

The 19th Airlift Wing participated in a multi-day table top exercise, known as KingFish Agile Combat Employment, Feb. 28 - March 4, to further prepare Airmen for tomorrow’s fight. KingFish ACE is a board game focused on the planning, deployment, and execution of Multi-Capable Airmen supporting ACE concepts. The game is intended to help military planners and Airmen understand the relationships between task, threat, capabilities, time and the complexities of ACE. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)