Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th AW focuses on strategic thinking during KingFish ACE exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing participated in a multi-day table top exercise, known as KingFish Agile Combat Employment, Feb. 28 - March 4, to further prepare Airmen for tomorrow’s fight. KingFish ACE is a board game focused on the planning, deployment, and execution of Multi-Capable Airmen supporting ACE concepts. The game is intended to help military planners and Airmen understand the relationships between task, threat, capabilities, time and the complexities of ACE. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835595
    VIRIN: 220309-F-XY725-300
    Filename: DOD_108872906
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th AW focuses on strategic thinking during KingFish ACE exercise, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    Agile Combat Employment
    KingFish ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT