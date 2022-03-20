Coast Guard transfers 28 people to Bahamas

An Air Station Clearwater C-130 air crew spots a vessel off Elbow Cay, Bahamas, March 20, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew transferred 28 people to Bahamian authorities after rescuing them in Cay Sal bank area of the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835586
|VIRIN:
|220320-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872789
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
