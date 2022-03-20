Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 28 people to Bahamas

    03.20.2022

    An Air Station Clearwater C-130 air crew spots a vessel off Elbow Cay, Bahamas, March 20, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew transferred 28 people to Bahamian authorities after rescuing them in Cay Sal bank area of the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BS

    USCG
    Bahamas
    Air Station Clearwater
    Key West

