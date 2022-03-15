Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, both elements of the 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission at night over Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 15, 2022. The air assault operation placed the 1st Bn., 28th IR into their Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise event to be conducted at Fort Stewart. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. The division trains lethal crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience, ensuring Dogface Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and win against any threat. (U.S. Army video clips collected by Capt. Aaron Blevins, Sgt. Savannah Roy, Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, Sgt. Robert Wormley and Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)

    This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission, by SGT Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live fire
    helicopter
    air assault
    3rd ID
    aviation
    light infantry

