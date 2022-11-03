Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 127 Haitian migrants to Bahamian authorities

    BAHAMAS

    03.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Haitian sail freighter sails through the water 36 miles southeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, March 11, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane’s crew essentially rescued 127 migrants from the unsafe vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835579
    VIRIN: 220311-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108872679
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: BS

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 127 Haitian migrants to Bahamian authorities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Haiti
    Anguilla Cay

