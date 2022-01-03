Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMP Warm Hand Offs

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    Casual viewing commercial detailing the benefits of the EFMP program. Intended for libraries, waiting rooms, and DEERS lobbies.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 835573
    VIRIN: 220301-M-JB228-766
    Filename: DOD_108872611
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMP Warm Hand Offs, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EFMP

