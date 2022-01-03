Casual viewing commercial detailing the benefits of the EFMP program. Intended for libraries, waiting rooms, and DEERS lobbies.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|835573
|VIRIN:
|220301-M-JB228-766
|Filename:
|DOD_108872611
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMP Warm Hand Offs, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
