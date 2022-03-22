Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Joins the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Joins Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting to Discuss the United States’ Response to Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified War with Ukraine and the President’s Plans to Lower Costs for Working Families, Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, and Tackle the Climate Crisis.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:18
    POTUS
    Russia
    Ukraine
    President Biden
    Climate Crisis
    Business Roundtable CEO

