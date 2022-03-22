President Biden Joins the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting

President Biden Joins Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting to Discuss the United States’ Response to Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified War with Ukraine and the President’s Plans to Lower Costs for Working Families, Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, and Tackle the Climate Crisis.
