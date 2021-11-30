Delta 8 - GPS SOAR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835571" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - 2nd Lt Theodore Mullee, Delta 8 - Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, 2nd Space Operations Squadron payload modernization analyst, speaks about the significance of GPS at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. Mullee explains what satellites are able to broadcast, how scientific method is used to precisely find an exact location on Earth and GPS receivers establish range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)