Delta 8 - GPS SOAR

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - 2nd Lt Theodore Mullee, Delta 8 - Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, 2nd Space Operations Squadron payload modernization analyst, speaks about the significance of GPS at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. Mullee explains what satellites are able to broadcast, how scientific method is used to precisely find an exact location on Earth and GPS receivers establish range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
|11.30.2021
|03.22.2022 12:36
|Video Productions
|835571
|211130-F-SK775-1001
|DOD_108872586
|00:02:44
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|0
|0
