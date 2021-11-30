Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta 8 - GPS SOAR

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - 2nd Lt Theodore Mullee, Delta 8 - Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, 2nd Space Operations Squadron payload modernization analyst, speaks about the significance of GPS at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. Mullee explains what satellites are able to broadcast, how scientific method is used to precisely find an exact location on Earth and GPS receivers establish range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    TAGS

    #SpaceDelta8 #DEL8 #GPS #GPSSOAR #2SOPs #2ndOperationsSquadron #SatelliteCommunicationsNavigationalW

