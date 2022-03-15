Members of the Canadian Air Defence Sector, 22 Wing, North Bay, Ontario, provide surveillance, identification, and control to military aircraft participating in NORAD Operation Noble Defender March 15-16, 2022.
NORAD Operation NOBLE DEFENDER 22-2 is an air defence operation that runs from from March 14 to 17, 2022, involving a variety of military aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and United States Air Force. Personnel and aircraft are based out of Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; and 5 Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835567
|VIRIN:
|220322-O-D0430-901-CA
|Filename:
|DOD_108872510
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|NORTH BAY, ON, CA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Noble Defender, by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
