Members of the Canadian Air Defence Sector, 22 Wing, North Bay, Ontario, provide surveillance, identification, and control to military aircraft participating in NORAD Operation Noble Defender March 15-16, 2022.



NORAD Operation NOBLE DEFENDER 22-2 is an air defence operation that runs from from March 14 to 17, 2022, involving a variety of military aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and United States Air Force. Personnel and aircraft are based out of Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; and 5 Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.