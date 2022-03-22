U.S. Army 1st Battalion 28th Infantry Regiment Black Lions Execute Complex Live Fire Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835566" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army's 1st Battalion 28th Infantry Regiment, conduct Platoon Live Fire Exercises (LFX) over 10 days in February at Fort Benning, Georgia. A LFX is conducted to test a unit's capability, showing that Soldiers are able to fire and maneuver safely while having maximum lethality. The certification of platoons during LFX will allow the infantry companies to execute a Combined Arms LFX in March at Fort Stewart. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training.

The complexity of the mission, from receipt of mission to actual execution of the live fire lanes, was apparent throughout the operation. Platoons were challenged with multiple echelons of fire, with support from AH-64 Apache helicopters from A Troop, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, mortars, breaching wire obstacles with brazier charges, clearing complex trench systems including utilizing live hand grenade throws, a Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon employment, and being graded on actual lethality to targets presented. Conducting blank fire iterations of the lanes before live fire iterations allowed Soldiers to be tested with additional stressors, such as evacuating simulated casualties.

Capt. Michael Martino, commander of the 1st Bn., 28th Infantry Regiment's B Company, described the complexity of the training as, "A chance to practice the fundamentals, but also layer on a bit of complexity with enablers given to platoons as they negotiate the problem set that they have."

The Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Pecha, described the LFX as an "Important period of time in our training progression as we move to Company Live Fires at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and a National Training Center rotation this summer. We have learned many lessons, while refining tactics and procedures as we continue to build lethality in this organization." (Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)