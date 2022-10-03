Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDARNG Display Aircraft for Huntingtown High Cadets (B-Roll)

    HUNTINGTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade visit Navy JROTC cadets enrolled at Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. During the visit, the MDARNG displayed a UH-60 Black Hawk and talked to the cadets about opportunities within their organization. (U.S. Army National Guard video Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835561
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-OV020-3001
    Filename: DOD_108872425
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: HUNTINGTOWN, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG Display Aircraft for Huntingtown High Cadets (B-Roll), by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    ROTC
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

