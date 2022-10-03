MDARNG Display Aircraft for Huntingtown High Cadets (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade visit Navy JROTC cadets enrolled at Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, on March 10, 2022. During the visit, the MDARNG displayed a UH-60 Black Hawk and talked to the cadets about opportunities within their organization. (U.S. Army National Guard video Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)