Thirty-six U.S. and international competitors have registered and spent today fine tuning and critiquing final adjustments for the 52nd Winston P. Wilson and 32nd Armed Forces Skills at Arms Meeting - Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Little Rock, Ark., Mar. 21, 2022. The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center host these events, they provide an opportunity for the service members to hone their skills in one of the largest marksmanship competitions in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira and Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835558
|VIRIN:
|220321-Z-XQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872411
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 WPW and AFSAM Small Arms Championships, by PV2 William De Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
