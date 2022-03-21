Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 WPW and AFSAM Small Arms Championships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Thirty-six U.S. and international competitors have registered and spent today fine tuning and critiquing final adjustments for the 52nd Winston P. Wilson and 32nd Armed Forces Skills at Arms Meeting - Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Little Rock, Ark., Mar. 21, 2022. The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center host these events, they provide an opportunity for the service members to hone their skills in one of the largest marksmanship competitions in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira and Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835558
    VIRIN: 220321-Z-XQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108872411
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 WPW and AFSAM Small Arms Championships, by PV2 William De Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    NGMTC
    WPW2022
    AFSFAM2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT