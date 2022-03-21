2022 WPW and AFSAM Small Arms Championships

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835558" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thirty-six U.S. and international competitors have registered and spent today fine tuning and critiquing final adjustments for the 52nd Winston P. Wilson and 32nd Armed Forces Skills at Arms Meeting - Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Little Rock, Ark., Mar. 21, 2022. The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center host these events, they provide an opportunity for the service members to hone their skills in one of the largest marksmanship competitions in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira and Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)