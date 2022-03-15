U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division conducts light infantry air assault training mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, both elements of the 3rd Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission at night over Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 15, 2022. The air assault operation placed the 1st Bn., 28th IR into their Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise event to be conducted at Fort Stewart. A CALFX allows a maneuver company to incorporate indirect fires, aerial and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training. The division trains lethal crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience, ensuring Dogface Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and win against any threat.