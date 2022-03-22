Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 22; 317th Airlift Wing

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Recently, the 317th Airlift Wing completed exercise Cope North. Cope North 2022 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, multilateral field training exercise that occurred Feb. 2-18, 2022.

    The exercise focused on training for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Air Force, conducted primarily at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835552
    VIRIN: 220322-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108872280
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Dyess
    C-130J
    317th AW
    CopeNorth
    CopeNorth22

