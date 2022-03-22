Cope North 22; 317th Airlift Wing

Recently, the 317th Airlift Wing completed exercise Cope North. Cope North 2022 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, multilateral field training exercise that occurred Feb. 2-18, 2022.
The exercise focused on training for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Air Force, conducted primarily at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835552
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872280
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
