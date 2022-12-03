This stringer was created using BRoll collected during the Sapphire event at Naval Air Station, Pensacola Florida, March 11-12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835551
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-NY200-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108872271
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|NAS PENSACOLA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sapphire 2022, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT