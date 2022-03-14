Sandhurst Officer Cadets Conduct Live-fire Training in Grafenwoehr Training Area Germany

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst utilize training grounds operated by 7th Army Training Command during a live-fire exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany March 14, 2022. The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is Britain’s prestigious military officer academy, and is attended by cadets from militaries all over the world. 7th Army Training Command leads the Army in developing allied and partnered nation interoperability and provides the Army with an active learning, near peer environment to press modernization initiatives. (US Army Video by SPC Garrison Waites)