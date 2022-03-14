Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst utilize training grounds operated by 7th Army Training Command during a live-fire exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany March 14, 2022. The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is Britain’s prestigious military officer academy, and is attended by cadets from militaries all over the world. 7th Army Training Command leads the Army in developing allied and partnered nation interoperability and provides the Army with an active learning, near peer environment to press modernization initiatives. (US Army Video by SPC Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835550
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-QE881-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872269
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sandhurst Officer Cadets Conduct Live-fire Training in Grafenwoehr Training Area Germany, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
