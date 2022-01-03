57th Rescue Squadron and 68th Formal Training Unit Jump Master Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835548" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron and the 68th Formal Training Unit prepare to board an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, for jump master certification at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Mar. 1, 2022. Jump master certification is required training for pararescuemen and enhances their mission capabilities.