Falcon Brigade's All Women's workout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835547" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade recently held an all-women’s physical training session at our health and holistic fitness (H2F) center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 9, 2022.



This event was an opportunity for the women of 2nd Brigade to share a workout and build camaraderie. This event is also related to women’s history month and international women’s day, but will become a monthly event for 2nd Brigade.