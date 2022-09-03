Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Brigade's All Women's workout

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade recently held an all-women’s physical training session at our health and holistic fitness (H2F) center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 9, 2022.

    This event was an opportunity for the women of 2nd Brigade to share a workout and build camaraderie. This event is also related to women’s history month and international women’s day, but will become a monthly event for 2nd Brigade.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835547
    VIRIN: 220309-A-HL439-121
    Filename: DOD_108872219
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Falcon Brigade's All Women's workout, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    2nd Brigade
    U.S. Army
    Lets go

