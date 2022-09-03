Falcon Brigade's All Women's workout

Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade recently held an all-women’s physical training session at our health and holistic fitness (H2F) center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on March 9, 2022.
This event was an opportunity for the women of 2nd Brigade to share a workout and build camaraderie. This event is also related to women’s history month and international women’s day, but will become a monthly event for 2nd Brigade.
|03.09.2022
|03.22.2022 10:09
|Video Productions
|835547
|220309-A-HL439-121
|DOD_108872219
|00:01:00
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|1
