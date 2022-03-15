126th Air Refueling Wing Celebrates Women's History Month

126th Air Refueling Wing, command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christine Rizzo tells us about the women that still influence her today. She, also, discusses the importance of mentorship in our careers.
