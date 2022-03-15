Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a function check of a firetruck and equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2022. These checks are completed daily to ensure the firetruck is running correctly, as well as the equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835539
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-GK375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872031
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 86 CES conducts daily inspections (B-roll), by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
